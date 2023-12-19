Barton Library to close for 5 weeks for essential roof repairs
Barton Library will be closed for five weeks for essential building works – including replacing its damaged roof.
The library will close on Tuesday, January 9 with a provisional re-opening date of Tuesday, February 13.
Tenders for the repairs were put out more than two months ago with an expected bill of more than £70,000.
Customers can prepare for the closure by, checking that the library has their current email as communications about reservations and library re-opening will be sent via email, downloading the Libby and BorrowBox apps to their smartphone or tablet, so they can access ebooks and audiobooks, and checking they have their library card number and PIN, so they can reserve items and use digital resources.
While the library is closed, customers will be able to borrow books and use the full range of library services at any Central Bedfordshire Library, or download ebooks and audiobooks, magazines and newspapers at home using the Libby, BorrowBox and Pressreader apps.
Customers who struggle to visit an alternative library can temporarily – if they meet the eligibility requirements – use the Home Library Service until the library re-opens.
From today (December 19) all borrowed items will be renewed until February 29 and users can keep hold of the items during the library closure. To exchange them before Barton Library re-opens, they can visit nearby Flitwick Library on Coniston Road Market Square, or Toddington Library. Contact Dunstable Library on 0300 300 8056 if you have any questions.