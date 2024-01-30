BBC Big Night of Musicals 2024: Luton youth theatre group performs on stage with West End stars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A youth theatre group in Luton featured on BBC’s celebration of musical theatre – which was aired on TV screens at the weekend.

Next Generation Youth Theatre (NGYT) was chosen to perform on the BBC's Big Night Of Musicals, with the all-ability Friday Musical Theatre group, aged five to 18, invited by singer and West End star Beverley Knight to perform alongside her at the AO Manchester Arena.

The event, which took place last Monday but was first aired on Saturday, was hosted by comedian Jason Manford and featured performances from the casts of Hamilton, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Les Misérables, and more.

NGYT was formed in 2012 to provide inclusive and accessible theatre, dance, and art opportunities for young people in Luton.

An NGYT spokesman said: "We are still pinching ourselves. Over 11 years of striving to provide unique, authentic, and accessible arts opportunities for young people in Luton, we are proud to show our Nation how amazing and important Luton young people are.

“To our performers, we are so proud of you. You have shown the whole nation what Luton young people can do. You’ve warmed hearts, brought tears to eyes, audiences to their feet, and you have shown others just like you that if they can dream it they can do it.

“Once again thank you so much to the Big Night of Musicals Team, the BBC, Pete, and all those involved in this very special core memory and opportunity. Thank you for recognising the uniqueness in what we do in Luton and beyond. We will never ever forget it.”