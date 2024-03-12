BBC One's Repair Shop is looking for Luton treasures to restore
Do you have a treasure you’d like to see restored to its former glory?
BBC One's The Repair Shop is looking for Luton people to appear on the show as it gets ready to return for its 10th series.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Since 2017 over a thousands precious items and family treasures have been saved, like an iconic rocking horse, a Jewish Prayer Book that survived a concentration camp, and and a 2,000-year-old Chinese statue.The Repair Shop's presenter, Jay Blades, said: “It's incredible to think about how many fixes we’ve completed and we want your help to really uncover some items that will make a difference to someone’s family history.”
Executive producer, Glenn Swift added: “If you have an item that you hold dear that has perhaps fallen past its prime, then please fill out the form on the BBC website or email us the details.”
Email [email protected] or visit www.bbc.co.uk/takepart for details.