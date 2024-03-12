BBC One's Repair Shop is looking for Luton treasures to restore

They are on the lookout for special items in need of TLC
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:36 GMT
Suzie and Steve Fletcher by The Repair Shop sign. Picture: Guy Levy/Ricochet LtdSuzie and Steve Fletcher by The Repair Shop sign. Picture: Guy Levy/Ricochet Ltd
Suzie and Steve Fletcher by The Repair Shop sign. Picture: Guy Levy/Ricochet Ltd

Do you have a treasure you’d like to see restored to its former glory?

BBC One's The Repair Shop is looking for Luton people to appear on the show as it gets ready to return for its 10th series.

Since 2017 over a thousands precious items and family treasures have been saved, like an iconic rocking horse, a Jewish Prayer Book that survived a concentration camp, and and a 2,000-year-old Chinese statue.The Repair Shop's presenter, Jay Blades, said: “It's incredible to think about how many fixes we’ve completed and we want your help to really uncover some items that will make a difference to someone’s family history.”

Most Popular

Executive producer, Glenn Swift added: “If you have an item that you hold dear that has perhaps fallen past its prime, then please fill out the form on the BBC website or email us the details.”

Email [email protected] or visit www.bbc.co.uk/takepart for details.

Related topics:BBC OneLutonTLCJay Blades