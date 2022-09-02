Beast of Leagrave sighting reported in Luton after dog walker comes face to face with ‘big cat’

Our story of strange sightings of the Beast of Leagrave has prompted a dog walker to come forward after he says he’d also spotted the cat in Sundon Park.

Patrick Kelly, of Epping Way, Luton, said he was walking his dog at the top of Sundon Park when the animal stopped him in his tracks.

He said: “I saw it about two months ago. I was walking the dog with my wife when I suddenly saw it in a cornfield. It was a month off harvesting so I could see it clearly.

A big wild cat was spotted outside Leagrave train station

"It was quite scary. I stopped and thought, ‘what’s that?’ It was big, black with a grey head and looked like a bob cat, probably the size of a Beagle dog.

"It was startled so I slowly stepped back as it darted off sideways into the undergrowth and disappeared.

“I was only about 500 yards away but was worried it would attack my dog.”

Patrick, 78, is keen on wildlife and nature and walks in the area regularly. He says he also spotted a pregnant muntjac deer in the same area and says its young would have been at risk.

He added: “Sightings of wild cats are not unusual and they can cover a radius of 15 miles looking for food. The munjac babies wouldn’t have stood a chance if the cat had got anywhere near.”

Last month a mysterious ‘large black cat’ was spotted by early morning commuters at Leagrave train station.

People captured the creature on video (see footage above) and police checked the area around the station following reports.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We are aware of a report of a large cat near Leagrave Station on 9 August and 12 August. Officers reviewed images and were happy it was a large house cat.”

The incident was also reported to the British Big Cats Society which was set up to “scientifically identify, quantify, catalogue and protect the Big Cats that freely roam the British countryside”.