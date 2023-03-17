News you can trust since 1891
Bedford alterations business is holding a warm clothes drive for the homeless

The clothes will go to the SMART Prebend Centre

By Charlotte DixonContributor
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:21 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:21 GMT

Clothing alterations business The Zip Yard in Bedford is calling for people to donate their unwanted warm clothing for the homeless.

The drive is being held in partnership with charity SMART – with the warm clothing being set for distribution at the SMART Prebend Centre – a safe place for people who have no home, have been rough sleeping or have fallen on tough times.

All you need to do is drop your donations off at The Zip Yard store at 76 High Street.

L-R: Sarah Grimes, fundraising and volunteering manager at Prebend St Day Centre, Graeme Mulheron, owner of The Zip Yard Bedford
As part of the campaign, The Zip Yard is offering its seamstressing skills free of charge to repair any donated items.

Graeme Mulheron, owner of The Zip Yard Bedford, commented: “Our Zip Yard store celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year, and we wanted to give something back to the local community.

"The very nature of our business means people are always bringing in their clothes for repairs and alterations. So, as part of the warm clothes campaign with SMART Prebend Centre, we’re offering our services to repair items brought in by the public so that they are all in good condition to go on and keep people warm in the continuing cold weather and into spring.

“At this time of the year, lots of people are having clear-outs or preparing to ditch their winter clothing for a springtime wardrobe, so it’s the perfect time to drop off coats, hats, thermals, gloves and thick winter jumpers.

"Through its outreach, SMART Prebend Centre offers urgent and ongoing help with free hot food, showers and clean clothes, as well as advising on issues including housing, health and debt. We’ve worked with the charity in the past and have seen first-hand the incredible job it does. We’re looking forward to helping them gather and distribute donations.”

Sarah Grimes, fundraising and volunteering manager at Prebend St Day Centre, added: “It is a particularly difficult time for those experiencing homelessness or sleeping rough – the temperature often dips extremely low and our day centre is often the only source of warmth and comfort.

“Support from local businesses like The Zip Yard is incredible for us, and the clothes drive will allow the Bedford community the opportunity to give otherwise unused items that might have gone to landfill or charity shops straight to our clients who need them right now. It’s a brilliant initiative and we hope people will utilise The Zip Yard’s drop off point when they are clearing out their wardrobes.”

