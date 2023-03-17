Bedford alterations business is holding a warm clothes drive for the homeless

Clothing alterations business The Zip Yard in Bedford is calling for people to donate their unwanted warm clothing for the homeless.

The drive is being held in partnership with charity SMART – with the warm clothing being set for distribution at the SMART Prebend Centre – a safe place for people who have no home, have been rough sleeping or have fallen on tough times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All you need to do is drop your donations off at The Zip Yard store at 76 High Street.

L-R: Sarah Grimes, fundraising and volunteering manager at Prebend St Day Centre, Graeme Mulheron, owner of The Zip Yard Bedford

As part of the campaign, The Zip Yard is offering its seamstressing skills free of charge to repair any donated items.

Graeme Mulheron, owner of The Zip Yard Bedford, commented: “Our Zip Yard store celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year, and we wanted to give something back to the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The very nature of our business means people are always bringing in their clothes for repairs and alterations. So, as part of the warm clothes campaign with SMART Prebend Centre, we’re offering our services to repair items brought in by the public so that they are all in good condition to go on and keep people warm in the continuing cold weather and into spring.

“At this time of the year, lots of people are having clear-outs or preparing to ditch their winter clothing for a springtime wardrobe, so it’s the perfect time to drop off coats, hats, thermals, gloves and thick winter jumpers.

"Through its outreach, SMART Prebend Centre offers urgent and ongoing help with free hot food, showers and clean clothes, as well as advising on issues including housing, health and debt. We’ve worked with the charity in the past and have seen first-hand the incredible job it does. We’re looking forward to helping them gather and distribute donations.”

Sarah Grimes, fundraising and volunteering manager at Prebend St Day Centre, added: “It is a particularly difficult time for those experiencing homelessness or sleeping rough – the temperature often dips extremely low and our day centre is often the only source of warmth and comfort.

Advertisement

Advertisement