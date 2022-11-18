Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes parents encouraged to book children's flu vaccine - and it doesn't involve an injection

The flu vaccination for children is a quick and painless nasal spray and will give them the best possible protection against flu this winter. Parents with children this age will receive a text or letter from their GP practice, inviting them in for vaccination. This winter, to increase immunity across older children, the flu nasal spray vaccine is being offered to those of primary school age (Reception to Year 6).

Dr Shankari Maha, BLMK Strategic Lead for Children and Young People said: “Flu can be very serious for young children and can make them really poorly so it’s important to get them vaccinated so that they are protected. For children, the vaccine is a nasal spray – meaning no injections! – and it will help keep them safe and well over the winter and Christmas period."