Bedfordshire-based ukulele band take part in Wear a Hat Day fundraiser in memory of players’ granddaughter

A Bedfordshire-based ukulele band is paying tribute to a member’s late granddaughter by joining in Brain Tumour Research’s annual charity fundraiser.

The Last of the Summer Ukuleles, which meets in Tottenhoe and Tilsworth, is hosting a fundraising concert to support the charity’s Wear a Hat Day fundraiser.

The event, in which players will naturally don a variety of hats, will take place a day early on Wednesday March 27, from midday, at the Anchor Pub in Tilsworth.

The fundraiser will pay tribute to player Jacky Atkins’ granddaughter Holly, who died from a brain tumour over six years ago, aged just 11.

Holly Atkins Fooks began suffering from migraines, pain behind her eyes, nausea and vomiting in July 2014.

Despite a scan revealing an abnormality on her brain, it was not until March 2016 that she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

She underwent two debulking surgeries, six weeks of radiotherapy and three courses of chemotherapy but her tumour, known as a glioblastoma, continued to grow.

By the time she died in September 2017, Holly was blind and had been bedbound for several months.

Jacky, a former teacher, said: “Holly’s heart fought to stay beating. It was strong and young, but the evil forces of the brain tumour finally overcame her body and her heart stopped. It was the saddest day of my life.

“She was the sweetest, most beautiful girl, so loving and caring, and what she went through was awful.”

Jacky also plays in the UkeRythmics, based in Hertfordshire, which has similarly already held a performance in support of the fundraiser.

Having marked Wear a Hat Day since Holly’s death, the musician has already raised enough money to sponsor a day of research at one of the charity’s four Centres of Excellence, each day costing £2,740. She is now working towards sponsoring another day.

She said: “Research is the only way they’re going to find a cure. I hope our support helps prevent other families from having to go through what we did.”

Wear a Hat Day asks people to don their favourite hats, hold hat-themed events and make donations to help find a cure for brain tumours. It has raised more than £2 million since being launched in 2010 and will take place this year on Thursday 28 March.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Holly’s tragic story is a stark reminder of the indiscriminate nature of brain tumours, which can affect anyone at any time. They kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

“We’re determined to change this but we can’t do it alone. We’re really grateful for the support of Jacky and her fellow ukulele players and we wish the Last of the Summer Ukuleles every success with their upcoming Wear A Hat Day fundraiser. Together we will find a cure.”

Brain Tumour Research funds research at dedicated centres in the UK while campaigning for more investment into brain tumours to speed up new treatments and ultimately find a cure.