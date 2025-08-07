Bedfordshire Business Awards 2025: Two Dunstable companies join the roll of honour
The awards feature an inspiring range of businesses and individuals making a difference in their industries and communities. From sustainability initiatives and family-run ventures to coaching-led movements and service excellence, this year’s winners demonstrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Bedfordshire.
Included in the roll of honour are Snakes and Ladders Adventure Centres Ltd and Tracy McIvor of Staged2Sell, both based in Dunstable.
For wide-reaching environmental efforts, Snakes and Ladders Adventure Centres Ltd received the Sustainability Award at the Recycling and Waste Management Awards.
The awards cite: “Their Dunstable site has taken real strides in embedding compostable packaging, circular waste systems and energy reduction initiatives, proving that sustainability and family entertainment can go hand in hand.”
Tracy McIvor, of Staged2Sell, also based in Dunstable, was named Businesswoman of the Year at the Women in Business Awards. Her family-led home staging business has grown from a passion project into a thriving enterprise generating up to £20,000 per month. With an emphasis on transforming spaces and helping sellers stand out, the business reflects what’s possible with creativity, drive and integrity.
Other Bedfordshire businesses to be recognised include:
Kayleigh Greenacre of Actually, I Can Ltd (Wixams) earned the title of Business Consultant of the Year at the Women in Business Awards.
At Alliance Consulting Group Ltd, (Kempston) the accolade for CEO / Director of the Year in the Recruitment Awards
Delivering high-quality cleaning services at scale without compromising on care, Ever Brite Cleaning Services (Aylesbury) won Commercial Cleaning Service of the Year at the Cleaning Services Awards.
The founder of Forever Enchanted Encounters (Bedford) received the Young Businesswoman of the Year award at the Women in Business Awards
In the Pet and Animal Care Awards, Paws Above The Rest (Bedford) was awarded Dog Walking Service of the Year
The Restaurant of the Year title at the Hospitality Awards went to The Oakley Arms, a two AA-Rosette gastropub in Harrold.
Liloom Home Care Ltd (Stagsden) was recognised as Best Home Care Provider at the Care Awards for its personalised, community-based approach to home care.