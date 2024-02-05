Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service marks National Apprenticeship Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beds Fire & Rescue is marking the 17th annual celebration of apprenticeships with a Skills for Life, themed week of activities.

The week will reflect on how apprenticeships can help individuals to develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career and help organisations to develop a talented workforce equipped with skills for the future.

Staff will be taking the opportunity to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, the wider economy and to the Service.

Aaron Fuller

Trainee firefighters take part in a two-year apprenticeship scheme which provide the knowledge, skills and behaviours required to be a firefighter. The training equips recruits with the skills to respond to emergency incidents as well as undertake community safety activities which contribute to the delivery of protection, prevention and response services to the community, ensuring they have the tools to save and protect life, property and the environment.

Watch Commander Haydon Littlewood said: “The apprenticeship offers the learner the opportunity to develop new skills, improve the skills they already have and gain a recognised national qualification at the same time.

“Working as a cohort, the apprentices start and complete their journey together. This enables them to have a solid support network around them, to offer assistance to each other and to make new friends along the way.

“The apprenticeship isn’t just about firefighting, it encompasses among other things, community fire safety, values and behaviours, data gathering and mental and physical wellbeing.”

“We also provide apprenticeships in other departments within the Service including Finance, ICT, Workshops and Property Services. Aaron Fuller is an apprentice in our Property Services department.”

Aaron said: “I have now completed two apprenticeships, one in Business Administration and the other in Construction Site Supervision. Both of which have provided me valuable skills, transferable to any workplace and environment.

“Now that I have completed these apprenticeships, I have been provided with the necessary support to help me progress even further.

“My time at Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has been great and I look forward to many more productive years developing my skills.