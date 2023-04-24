Bedfordshire firefighters set to tackle Mount Snowdon to raise money for charity

Firefighters and support staff from Luton, Bedford and the county’s training centre are tackling Mount Snowdon on Wednesday to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity.

A total of 17 Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue colleagues will join 133 people from 28 different fire and rescue services across the country, Bedfordshire Police, and the National Fire Chiefs Council to climb Snowdon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fire Fighters Charity provides specialist lifelong support for members of the UK’s fire services community, including serving and retired firefighters, control and support teams.

The firefighters will be tackling Mount Snowdon

Area fire safety manager at Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, Daisy Byron, who organised the climb said: “This started as a conversation with a couple of people about getting together to climb Snowdon, I did not expect such a large response. I can’t wait to complete this adventure with everyone and hope we don’t lose too many on the way. We are already planning our next trip so watch this space.”

Assistant chief fire officer, Alison Kibblewhite, who is taking part in the climb added: “It’s a great way for us to meet colleagues from all over the UK and raise funds for our charity, the Fire Fighters Charity. We can share our experiences of working in the fire service and also benefit from the exercise and fresh air.”

Advertisement

Advertisement