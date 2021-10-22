Bedfordshire health bosses hope to dispel myths and encourage more people to have first Covid jabs

More than 30,000 people across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes have still not had their first jab - in spite of numerous walk-in and pop-up clinics across the area.

Health bosses believe some of the misinformation circulating on social media may be preventing people from coming forward for the vaccine, so they are setting the record straight and dispelling the myths.

Chair of the local NHS Clinical Commissioning Group Dr Sarah Whiteman said: "It's important we reach as many people as possible to dispel fake news and provide true, factual information to enable them to make an informed choice about having their jab.

Vaccination

"It's always good to question and understand the benefits and risks of any medication but we have good, reputable scientifically-backed information to put the public's mind at ease."

Immunisation co-ordinator Emily Chedy said: "All of our vaccines have gone through rigorous clinical trials to determine their safety and efficacy. All have been proven to significantly reduce the chance of becoming seriously unwell with the virus, as well as helping to reduce spreading the infection.

"While young healthy people are less likely than older people to get sick, they can and have ended up in hospital with Covid-19. They can have long covid symptoms for months after the virus has cleared their systems and can unknowingly carry it to people who are more vulnerable and put loved ones in danger of becoming severely ill."

She added: "Even if you've already had Covid, you should get vaccinated. These vaccines are life savers - they're our best defence against preventing new variants from spreading and ensuring that we, and our loved ones, are protected against Covid-19."

Recent statistics show that they're extremely effective in preventing loss of life with those who were fully vaccinated accounting for only 256 out of 51,281 deaths in England between January and July.