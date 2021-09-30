Bedfordshire man raises thousands for Road Victims Trust ahead of Virtual London Marathon in memory of his son

A man from Silsoe has raised over £2,000 for the Road Victims Trust in memory of his son, ahead of the Virtual London Marathon this weekend.

Steve Frost is running the Virtual London Marathon, on Sunday, October 3, in memory of his son, Harry, who he lost on the road in 2020.

The Road Victims Trust (RVT), based in Bedford, provides emotional and practical support to the relatives of those killed on the road.

Steve and Harry Frost

The Trust supports all those affected by a road death in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire and each year provides its bespoke counselling service to, in excess of 500 people.

Steve said: “I’m not sure how our family could have coped without the fantastic support of RVT.”

On his fundraising page Steve wrote: "Last year, I lost my youngest son in a tragic accident at work and without the invaluable and unerring support of the Road Victims Trust, I'm not sure how our family could have coped with such a sudden and traumatic loss.

"Harry, with his caring nature and willingness to help others, I know, would be delighted that I'm doing this to give something back. He's not getting off lightly though; I've bought a running belt with a gift voucher that he had given me, so he's going to be with me every step of the way!

Richard Barker

"Training for this event has given me a focus and a motivation to push myself whilst giving me the headspace to try to deal with something that no parent should have to experience.

"I would be incredibly grateful if you can donate anything to help the fantastic work of the Road Victims Trust so that they can continue supporting families rebuild their shattered lives."

During the Virtual London Marathon, participants will have 23 hours, 59 minutes and 59 seconds to complete the marathon on the course of their choice - Steve's route is Wrest Park.

Steve's target was £1,000 and he has already raised £2,028, to support Steve click here.

> Richard Barker, a road policing inspector leading a team of officers that patrol the roads of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, is running his first marathon on Sunday when he takes on the 26.2mile course around London.

He said: “Unfortunately there are occasions when a loved one does not arrive at their intended destination.

"Instead a police officer will knock at a door and pass on news that no one wants to hear.

"During the following months invaluable support is given to bereaved families by trained Counsellors from RVT.”