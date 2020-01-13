Bedfordshire Police and fire service launch shared facilities hub in Toddington

Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have opened a policing hub in Toddington.

The policing hub, which will see police officers sharing the facilities at the community fire station in Toddington, was officially launched on Friday, January 10, by Chief Constable Garry Forsyth and (Temporary) Assistant Chief Fire Officer Andy Peckham.

Policing hub opens at the community fire station in Toddington

The launch was attended by cllr John Chatterley, cllr Silvia Collins from Central Bedfordshire Council and Harvey Silver, chairman of the Toddington Parish Council, and officers from both services, who will now be operating shoulder to shoulder.

Bedfordshire Police’s Chief Constable Garry Forsyth, said: “I am delighted to be here today, seeing the county’s emergency services’ continued partnership to find ways we can share facilities, and work more closely to tackle local needs.

“Sharing office space at Toddington Community Fire Station will enable my officers to be on the beat within the heart of the community, dealing with issues that matter to local people, rather than having to always return to a central base.”

Chief Fire Officer Paul Fuller said: “This joint launch is another example of our ongoing partnership with our blue light colleagues, which will enable us to share resources and facilities and maximise efficiency, improve public service and reduce costs.”

Police officers will share the facilities at the community fire station in Toddington

Police also share facilities and office space at fire stations in Leighton Buzzard, Ampthill, Bedford and Shefford.

(Temporary) Assistant Chief Fire Officer Andy Peckham said: “I was delighted to attend the launch event at Toddington Station on Friday and I’d like to recognise and thank the support of local councillors in our continued collaboration.”