Bedfordshire Police appeal for help to find missing Luton man

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a 67-year-old man who was last seen in Luton on Saturday, October 12.

Gordon John Smith was last seen at his home address in Stopsley, and was believed to be wearing a dark blue "Ping" branded golf jacket, a dark green jumper and white trainers.

He is described as 5’7’’ and slim, with short dark grey hair and blue eyes.

Have you seen missing Gordon Smith?

He has a scar on his left leg and one on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 244 of 17 November.