Bedfordshire police officer sacked for shouting abuse at former partner

An officer has been sacked – and banned from ever returning to the profession – after shouting at a former partner while she was in her garden.

PC Richard Beare – who joined Bedfordshire Police in December 2022 – had been told not to contact her after sending unwanted letters, messages and emails a month before the incident in August 2023.

And it seems he kicked off at her after being told he was not welcome at her address.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst found his behaviour breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy, and those breaches amounted to gross misconduct.

PC Richard Beare has been dismissed for gross misconduct (Picture: A Margiocchi)

PC Beare was dismissed without notice and will be placed on the College of Policing barred list, banning him from returning to policing or other similar professions.

Mr Rodenhurst said: "Policing by consent is wholly reliant upon public trust. I therefore require consistent high standards from my officers, and I expect them to behave professionally and not bring policing into disrepute.