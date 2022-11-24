Bedfordshire Police officers and staff presented with long service awards and commendations

Long service awards were presented to 11 police officers and staff who started their careers more than 20 years ago, at a special ceremony on Monday.

Acting Chief Constable, Trevor Rodenhurst, presented the long service medals and commendations to nine further officers, members of staff and members of the public at his first ceremony as Chief Constable for Bedfordshire.

He said: “It was a great pleasure to be able to award and thank officers and staff for the first time as Bedfordshire Chief Constable. It’s wonderful to see so many officers and staff being with us and contributing to the safety of people in Bedfordshire for 20 years.

“During the ceremony we heard of outstanding contributions to protecting the public and heard of incredible career histories. It’s also a great opportunity to thank the real unsung heroes – their families who give so much support behind the scenes.”

A spokesman added: “A career in policing brings a lot of personal and professional satisfaction and development which is why people stay with it for 20 plus years. Whether officers love the role they are in and want to stay or if they want to move departments or climb the ranks, there is plenty to learn and to keep them gaining new experiences and knowledge.

“We are also following the journey of a couple of our student officers so if you are curious about the training process, check out our YouTube channel.”