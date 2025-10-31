Bedfordshire Police is preparing for one of its busiest times of the year – Halloween and Bonfire Night.

The force is encouraging people to look out for vulnerable neighbours, stay vigilant and keep safe as it prepares for a busy Halloween and Bonfire Night across the county.

While these events are a source of joy for many, they can also be distressing for others - particularly the elderly, vulnerable individuals, and pets.

The force typically sees a rise in anti-social behaviour during this period and is encouraging everyone to celebrate responsibly and be mindful of how their actions may affect others.

Police are reminding people to be vigilant and keep safe over Halloween and on Bonfire ight

Superintendent Lee Haines said: “We want everyone to enjoy the festivities, but we also ask the public to do this in a safe, respectful and legal way. What may be fun for some can be frightening or disruptive for others.

“Our officers will be out across the county to ensure communities feel safe and supported.

“Our control room teams are also working incredibly hard during this busy period. We are encouraging people to consider whether it is a genuine emergency or if the police are the most suitable agency to assist before calling 999.

"Please help us by only calling if it’s a policing issue. This ensures we can respond quickly to those who need us most.”

Bedfordshire Police will be increasing patrols and working closely with local partners to respond swiftly to incidents and provide reassurance to residents.

If you need to report a non-urgent crime, contact police via the online reporting tool. Alternatively, you can call 101; 999 is for emergencies or crimes in progress where police are needed immediately.

If you’re unsure on whether the call qualifies for 999 attention, you can find out more here: Contact us | Bedfordshire Police

Halloween Top Tips

Remember to respect others and do not cause damage to someone else’s property.

If you don’t want visitors, consider displaying a ‘no trick or treating’ sign near your door or window.

Contact police on 101 with any concerns, or visit he Police website. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.

Only call 999 if you are in need, hoax calls can impact on the need to service those with a genuine need.

If you are planning a night out, please remember that alcohol is never an excuse for anti-social or violent behaviour.

Fireworks Top Tips

You cannot buy fireworks if you’re under 18. Underage sale operations occur and traders risk losing their firework licences if caught selling to anyone under 18.

It’s against the law for anyone to set off fireworks during ‘night time hours’ except on certain occasions such as Bonfire Night ( November 5) and particular cultural celebrations including Diwali.

Fireworks can only legally be sold at certain times of the year. If you know of anyone illegally using or selling fireworks, this is a crime and should be reported to police.

You can be fined or even imprisoned for the illegal use of or sale of fireworks.

If you have any concerns, report them via 101 or online. Call 999 in case of emergencies.

Only contact the control room for genuine police matters. Last year over the Halloween period, nearly 60 percent of 999 and 101 calls were not police matters.