Bedfordshire Police are urging the pubic not to call 999 unless it's an emergency or move traffic cones and signs designed to protect them from flood areas

While the current flooding emergency continues, Bedfordshire Police is urging the public not to call 999 unless it’s an emergency – and not to move traffic cones and signs put up for their safety.

A police spokesperson said: “Our force control room is currently experiencing a high volume of calls, many of which are related to flooding.

“To ensure we are available for those in critical need, we ask that you please only call Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service or us on 999 if there is risk to life or if it’s an emergency.”

They added: “We have also been made aware of incidents where people are moving cones and signs to drive through closed areas.

"These barriers are in place for your safety and the safety of others. Moving and ignoring them can put people at risk.

“By following all road safety signs and advice, you can help ensure that emergency services remain available for urgent assistance.”