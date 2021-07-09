Bedfordshire's carers caught on camera in photographic competition

Charity Carers In Beds has revealed the winners of its My Caring Role photographic competition.

Carers were invited to take a photo, or a series of photos, that represents their role as a carer and how it impacts their lives.

The competition was judged by Chiara Mac Call, a Bedford-based photographer, whose work is currently displayed at Eagle Gallery, in St Peter’s Street.

She said: “It was a hard competition to judge, with many touching and carefully considered images representing both the highs and the lows of caring. I was particularly delighted to see photos taken by children working collaboratively with siblings and parents to create complex and nuanced images."

Events lead Jenny Harris, who organised the competition, added: “We ran the competition to make carers feel visible and valued and highlight the amazing job they do behind closed doors. They are the unsung heroes who play an essential role supporting their relatives and friends."

Each winner received shopping vouchers.

1. Isobel Frost Isobel won the parent carer category for two very different images. One is of her crying after a particularly difficult day and the other is of calmer times showing her cuddling her son. They work really well together to convey the emotional spectrum for caring for a child with special educational needs Photo: Isobel Frost

2. Isobel's second picture of her crying after a particularly difficult day. Chiara was moved by the emotional honesty of these images visualising the raw emotion of the highs and lows of caring

3. Eliza and Dexter Hutchinson Eliza and Dexter won the young carers category for a photo of a double rainbow on a dark day. The 10 and seven-year-old, who help care for their grandmother, took the photo together to represent that in the sometimes dark days of caring, there will always be rainbows, that make it all worthwhile. Photo: Eliza and Dexter Hutchinson

4. Olly and Lucas Gyau-Awuah The winners of the sibling carers category went to Olly and Lucas. They help care for their older brother Jaden, who has Angelman Syndrome, which affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and learning disabilities Photo: Olly and Lucas Gyau-Awuah