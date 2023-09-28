News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall

Beds care home group shortlisted for two prestigious awards

A leading UK luxury care home group, which has head offices in Luton and London, is celebrating after reaching the finals in two prestigious industry awards. Hamberley Care Homes, based in Kimpton Road, is shortlisted in the Excellence in Large Residential Care at the LaingBuisson Awards, and Care Home Group category at the National Care Awards.
By hannah walkerContributor
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They are also National Care Awards finalists for Best Care Home in the UK and Care Chef of the Year.

CEO Paul Hill and his team are hoping to collect plenty of silverware as they attend both ceremonies in November, especially as the company has grown significantly over the past few years.

They hope to take home the trophies on behalf of every member of the Hamberley Care Homes workforce.

The team at last year's awardsThe team at last year's awards
The team at last year's awards
Most Popular

Paul said: “It’s a great honour to reach the shortlists in both the LaingBuisson and National Care Awards.

“This time, we’re competing in the National Care Awards in the medium category, thanks to the growth of the company.

“We’ve gone from being a small provider to have 21 care homes in our portfolio, which has only been possible thanks to the tireless work of our incredible teams.

“Our mission is to deliver person-centred care in an environment that truly feels like home for the residents.

“It’s gratifying to know the judges have recognised that hard work and we’ve made it into the finals.”

Related topics:BedsLutonLondon