Beds care home group shortlisted for two prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are also National Care Awards finalists for Best Care Home in the UK and Care Chef of the Year.

CEO Paul Hill and his team are hoping to collect plenty of silverware as they attend both ceremonies in November, especially as the company has grown significantly over the past few years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They hope to take home the trophies on behalf of every member of the Hamberley Care Homes workforce.

The team at last year's awards

Paul said: “It’s a great honour to reach the shortlists in both the LaingBuisson and National Care Awards.

“This time, we’re competing in the National Care Awards in the medium category, thanks to the growth of the company.

“We’ve gone from being a small provider to have 21 care homes in our portfolio, which has only been possible thanks to the tireless work of our incredible teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our mission is to deliver person-centred care in an environment that truly feels like home for the residents.