Beds Fire praise supermarkets banning disposable barbecues

Praise for supermarkets who have stopped selling these

Supermarkets who have announced they will no longer sell disposable barbecue sets have been praised by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

In a move to reduce waste and to protect forests, countryside and wildlife, supermarket giants Waitrose and Aldi have announced that they will stop selling disposable barbecues. This will stop approximately 35 tonnes of waste being produced each in the form of packaging as well as littering in public places.

A spokesman for the service said: "Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are extremely pleased about this news as it shows important progress being made in the reduction of wildfires and outdoor fires. Every year, fire destroys thousands of acres of countryside and wildlife habitats. Some fires are started deliberately, but most are due to carelessness, often involving disposable barbecues.

"Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service really welcomes Waitrose and Aldi’s decision, as it will help us in our mission to provide excellent fire and rescue services that help to make Bedfordshire safer. We hope other supermarkets will follow suit.