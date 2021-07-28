Beds Police back projects to deter Luton's youths away from crime

The Kick Off at 3 event on Sunday

On Saturday, July 24, members of the VERU attended the latest project by the Hope Collective, a campaign shining a light on young people, with an inspiring debate about poverty and inequality.

Saturday’s event saw young people coming up with innovative solutions towards a fairer society, with future debates already in the pipeline.

VERU was there alongside two other violence reduction units (VRUs) from across the country, as well as youth crime charity Fearless and whole host of other organisations working to improve the prospects of young people.

The following day on Sunday, July 25, VERU joined two football teams from Bedfordshire at the Kick Off At 3 football tournament in south London.

VERU worked alongside the likes of Active Luton Boxing Saves Lives, Bedfordshire Police and the Luton Town Football Club Community Trust to send teams from Luton All Star Lionesses and Inspire Athletic FC.

Kick Off At 3 is a project initially created to build bridges between the police and young people, with teams from as far away as Cardiff and Plymouth attending Sunday’s event.

Kimberley Lamb, head of the VERU, said: “It is young people who know best about what will help young people stay safe and thrive.

“We are committed to putting the voice of young people at the heart of all of our activities, giving them a voice and helping show them a brighter path.

“Since the VERU was created we have worked with thousands of young people through direct support, inputs at schools and funding community projects, as well as specific work such as our VERU Youth Voices podcasts and road of freedom mural.

“We want to be that genuine and authentic voice for our communities to ensure everyone truly buys into the mission to stop violence and exploitation happening here in Bedfordshire.”