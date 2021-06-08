Beds Police refers itself to IOPC after death of officer at Luton Airport

Bedfordshire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog after the death of an off-duty officer at Luton Airport.

The male officer was found dead on May 31 in a police base at the airport. His name has not yet been released.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We are supporting the family and colleagues of an off-duty police officer who was found dead on police premises in Luton on the morning of Monday 31 May.

London Luton Airport

"Due to prior police contact while the officer was off duty, the force referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and an independent investigation is now underway.

"While the circumstances of the incident are being looked at, it is not believed that anybody else was involved. The thoughts of everyone in the force are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues at this devastating time."