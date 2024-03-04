Better kips for better trips: Funding boost to transform facilities for lorry drivers at Toddington Services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lorry drivers stopping at Toddington Services on the M1 are set to benefit from more parking spaces, better welfare facilities and safer rest areas.

A cash boost of £352,500 will improve facilities at Moto Hospitality Ltd, Toddington, as part of a £16.5 million joint Government and industry investment scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The upgrades will include new showers and restaurants, as well as better lighting and secure fencing around rest areas so drivers can feel safer and sleep with greater peace of mind. The measures will also create around 430 new parking spaces for heavy goods vehicles (HGV) to free up local roads.

Toddington Services

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said: ”Today’s measures are part of our plan to improve working conditions for lorry drivers, supporting new jobs in the haulage industry and attracting more people towards a brilliant career in logistics, to deliver a brighter future for all.

“The crucial improvements will also help decarbonise the haulage sector by installing new charge-points to power electric HGVs and solar panels on lorry driver facilities to make them as sustainable as possible.”

Roads Minister Guy Opperman added: “Our lorry drivers are the backbone of a successful economy, ensuring food, goods and crucial medical supplies can get where they need to be, all over the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement