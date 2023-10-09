Trish, from Luton, has entered the Big Brother house - Photo ITV Vincent Dolman

A Luton mum has big ambitions as she made her debut in the latest Big Brother competition when it returned to TV screens on Sunday after a five year break.

Trish, aged 33, wants to give people a better understanding of refugees and immigrants, and would spend the prize money on providing stability for her child.

She said: “I always wanted to apply. Back in the day, my friends would always be like ‘I think you'd be good in there, you're quite mouthy’!

"When I saw it was coming back I thought it was the universe telling me something so I just went for it. Also because I want to humanise refugees and immigrants, especially in this political climate. I want people to see that behind the stats and figures, there are real humans. We are important simply because we exist, not only when we participate in capitalism. We matter because we are alive and breathing - no human is illegal!

“I'm looking forward to the challenges in the game and the team work. I'm really competitive, even at things where I know I may not be great. I just look forward to participating and giving it my best.”

Trish, who speaks three languages, English, French and Lingala, a native Congolese language, describes herself as: “Responsibly crazy. Definitely opinionated. Really funny, and I guess argumentative and reliable.”

And if she won the competition she says: “I think my first priority is to sort out my housing situation. The housing crisis is just ridiculous and my housing situation has been unstable. It brings me a lot of mum guilt because I've got a young child. It’s my biggest incentive and motivation to win.”

The eagerly awaited new series of Big Brother is hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Airing Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm, Big Brother will see a new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, become the first people to take up residence in the brand-new Big Brother house.