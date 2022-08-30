Bike bounty from criminals helps Luton's climate change scheme
Bedfordshire Police have donated a selection of bikes to Luton Council’s sustainable travel team.
They visited the Kingsway Depot in the town to donate 35 bikes which had been seized from criminals, and were unable to be returned to owners if stolen originally.
Once refurbished, the bikes will be donated to members of the community who cannot afford a bike, or made available to purchase as part of the council’s 2040 vision to reduce air pollution and improve air quality by encouraging sustainable travel, reducing car use in the town.
Cllr Tom Shaw portfolio holder responsible for Climate Change said: “We have a great scheme to get bikes back onto the road and into the hands of people who could really use them, and so this is a very welcome donation. We currently have a waiting list of people in need of medium and larger size bikes.
“One of the main sources of pollution is road transport and switching to cycling is one way to help reduce that air pollution. This is a great way to encourage cycling.”
Most Popular
-
1
Luton drug dealers jailed for 15 years over deals worth in excess of £1.3 million
-
2
Dunstable sex offender serving a suspended sentence for child porn is jailed after downloading more 'vile' images
-
3
GCSE results 2022: Luton schools celebrate as students pick up their exam results
-
4
CCTV appeal as police investigate harassment of women and girls in Dunstable
-
5
Police want to speak to these men after violent disorder at a Luton pub
PC Scott Pattie said: “Bedfordshire Police is committed to working with local projects, in order to benefit the community. We are delighted to see these bikes go to those that need them most, as we know the benefits of having a suitable form of transport.”
If you have an old bike you no longer need that can be refurbished, you can take it to Unit 42 in the Kingsway Depot, between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday, or Luton residents can take them to their local tidy tip.