Bike bounty from criminals helps Luton's climate change scheme

PC Scott Pattie and Bike Recycling Officer Chris Wilkinson.

They visited the Kingsway Depot in the town to donate 35 bikes which had been seized from criminals, and were unable to be returned to owners if stolen originally.

Once refurbished, the bikes will be donated to members of the community who cannot afford a bike, or made available to purchase as part of the council’s 2040 vision to reduce air pollution and improve air quality by encouraging sustainable travel, reducing car use in the town.

Cllr Tom Shaw portfolio holder responsible for Climate Change said: “We have a great scheme to get bikes back onto the road and into the hands of people who could really use them, and so this is a very welcome donation. We currently have a waiting list of people in need of medium and larger size bikes.

“One of the main sources of pollution is road transport and switching to cycling is one way to help reduce that air pollution. This is a great way to encourage cycling.”

PC Scott Pattie said: “Bedfordshire Police is committed to working with local projects, in order to benefit the community. We are delighted to see these bikes go to those that need them most, as we know the benefits of having a suitable form of transport.”