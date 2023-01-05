Bin collections in Luton are still being delayed after a massive fire at the Kingsway depot back in October 2022.

Luton Council has apologised for the issues – which also include the availability of hauliers to remove waste – and says its working as quickly as possible to catch up.

The council explained: “Despite the best efforts of our collection crews and service partner, waste collections continue to be heavily impacted across some parts of the town meaning we are running behind with some collections this week.

The fire at the Luton depot happened in October 2022. PIC: Lester Jay

“Our waste transfer station continues to run at reduced capacity following the fire at the end of October last year and we’ve also had issues with the availability of hauliers to remove waste from the facility of late. This is having an impact on the volume of waste we have been able to collect recently and our plans to complete our backlog of collections over the Christmas and New Year period.”

Green bins that weren’t emptied yesterday (January 4) are set to be prioritised today

Household waste (black bins) that should have been collected on Tuesday (January 3) are due to be collected today, while the council is also hoping to collect black bins from yesterday as well.

Kerbside glass collections from yesterday are also due to be collected today.

However, all other household recycling, waste and kerbside glass collections due this week will run at least one day late.

The council added: “Please continue to leave your bin(s) out and ready to be collected if it is not emptied on your normal collection day. We will empty your bin(s) as soon as it’s operationally possible.

We thank you for your continued patience. Further updates will be provided in due course.”