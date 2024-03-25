Black bears at Woburn Safari Park set sail

Bears at Woburn Safari Park are caught enjoying their enrichment toy.
By Raheela BhattiContributor
Published 25th Mar 2024, 15:08 GMT
Quote is from Tommy Babington, Deputy Head of Section, Carnivores:

There's been so much wet weather this year, that a new mini lake has formed in the black bears drive-through at Woburn Safari Park, so we had the idea of turning this into interesting enrichment for them. The 'sleuth' of bears was immediately intrigued by their new neighbour and wasted no time in investigating the swan peddle boat.”

“It was great fun for visitors to seeing them climb on board, and we love devising new ways to provide food, scent and habitat enrichment that stimulates their natural foraging behaviours.”

