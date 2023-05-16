More than 100 people ran across the Dunstable Downs at the weekend for the UK’s first event designed to diversify trail running.

The run on Sunday (May 14) was organised by the Black Trail Runners charity and was for Black people, people of colour and allies to enjoy either 1k, 5k or 10k runs.

As well as 129 in-person attendees, over 265,610 Strava users participated in the Black to the Trails Virtual 5k, earning a ‘digital finisher's badge’.

Hundreds descended on the hills

Co-founder of Black Trail Runners and race director, Sabrina Pace-Humphreys, said: "The first Black to the Trails by the Black Trail Runners charity has proved that there is a real desire for people of colour to access rural spaces and to participate in trail running events.”

She addded: “By actively removing barriers to entry and hosting a day that includes more than just running performance, we have given our community the opportunity to express their true selves in ways that other trail events do not.”

While, Sonny Peart, co-founder and trustee, explained: “The support from our partners and the number of participants across ethnicity, gender and age suggests that the face of trail running in the UK is undergoing significant and welcome change.

“As intentional action drives continued growth in trail running, we look forward to seeing new faces, ideas and talent emerge from the wider 'non-traditional' running community."