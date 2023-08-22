Fast growing coffeehouse chain Black Sheep Coffee has opened its first UK airside airport store at London Luton Airport (LLA).

The coffeehouse opened at LLA’s departure lounge this month and, alongside its specialty grade Robusta coffee range, will offer passengers a wide choice of smoothies, pastries, bagels, toasties and Norwegian waffles.

Tryfen Kil, at Black Sheep Coffee, said: “The new Black Sheep Coffee branch at London Luton Airport will provide a tech-driven, card-only approach that will allow LLA passengers to place orders via electronic ordering terminals. Self-service gives our customers freedom of choice and at their pace, which we think is perfect for an airport environment.”

The Black Sheep coffeehouse at London Luton Airport

Jonathan Rayner, London Luton Airport chief commercial officer, said: “The arrival of Black Sheep Coffee is another fabulous moment for London Luton Airport and will offer passengers a hugely different coffeehouse experience. Black Sheep Coffee is everything we want our partners to aspire to be - bold, innovative, engaging. The design and aesthetics of the coffeehouse offers a genuinely different ‘wow’ moment for coffee connoisseurs travelling from LLA and the timing of the opening couldn’t be better, creating even more choice to our great range of dining options as part of the simple and friendly passenger experience that we offer.”

The design features of the new unit include the use of reclaimed timber, black metalwork, and corrugated metal wall cladding with a rusted effect finish.