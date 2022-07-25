Blooming lovely way to celebrate Dunstable

The Trust has sponsored the large flower bed

The DLDD (Don’t Let Dunstable Die) Trust, has sponsored the large flower bed in Priory Gardens for the second year running.

DLDD first sponsored the plot in 2021, to bring some joy to the community during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the Trust hopes to see everyone in the community enjoying the beautiful flowers once again and wants to encourage others to appreciate and enjoy Dunstable this summer.

Bringing some colour to Priory Gardens

A spokesman for the Trust said: “We have already received such kind comments as passers-by say how impressed they are with the arrangements.”

The DLDD Trust would also like to give a big thanks to Justyna Tarnacka for the wonderful photos taken of the garden and the Dunstable Town Council ground’s team for all their hard-work and support throughout.