Blue Monday: Samaritans charity to give out tea and biscuits at Luton train station to lift spirits
Passengers travelling to and from Luton railway station on Luton will see ‘Blue Monday’ turned on its head – as Thameslink teams up with Samaritans to lift spirits.
Dubbed ‘Blue Monday’, the third Monday of January, is commonly believed to be the most difficult day of the year, as reality sets in after the festivities of Christmas and the New Year. To dispel these rumours, the ‘Brew Train’ will be drafted in on January 15 to give commuters a pick-me-up in the form of teabags, biscuits and mental health advice leaflets to keep the positivity alive as 2024 sets in.
The aim of the initiative is to encourage people to get together for a cuppa this month, whilst signposting to support for those who may be struggling at this time of year. As well as the ‘Brew Train’, people looking for support can talk to Samaritans volunteers at the station on Monday.
GTR’s safeguarding and wellbeing manager, Laura Campbell, said: “Together with the Samaritans, we want to bust the ‘Blue Monday’ myth and instead use the day as a time to connect with our passengers and start positive conversations. January can be a tough month for many with Christmas and New Year celebrations behind us, but it doesn’t have to be a miserable time if we get together and support each other.
“As well as promoting our Brew Train, I’ll be encouraging our own staff to get involved in Brew Monday by hosting an internal drop-in session on January 15 so that together, we can turn this date into something fun.”
Head of Samaritans rail programme, Olivia Cayley, added: “We’re so grateful to the rail industry for their support of Brew Monday again this year. We want everyone to know that you are never alone and even small moments of human connection like this can play a big role in helping people who are currently struggling.
“Our volunteers are available around the clock to listen to anyone who needs support this Brew Monday and every other day of the year, 24/7.”