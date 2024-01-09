The event is part of efforts to turn ‘Blue Monday’ into something more positive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Passengers travelling to and from Luton railway station on Luton will see ‘Blue Monday’ turned on its head – as Thameslink teams up with Samaritans to lift spirits.

Dubbed ‘Blue Monday’, the third Monday of January, is commonly believed to be the most difficult day of the year, as reality sets in after the festivities of Christmas and the New Year. To dispel these rumours, the ‘Brew Train’ will be drafted in on January 15 to give commuters a pick-me-up in the form of teabags, biscuits and mental health advice leaflets to keep the positivity alive as 2024 sets in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the initiative is to encourage people to get together for a cuppa this month, whilst signposting to support for those who may be struggling at this time of year. As well as the ‘Brew Train’, people looking for support can talk to Samaritans volunteers at the station on Monday.

A Samaritans volunteer chatting to a member of the public. Picture: Samaritans

GTR’s safeguarding and wellbeing manager, Laura Campbell, said: “Together with the Samaritans, we want to bust the ‘Blue Monday’ myth and instead use the day as a time to connect with our passengers and start positive conversations. January can be a tough month for many with Christmas and New Year celebrations behind us, but it doesn’t have to be a miserable time if we get together and support each other.

“As well as promoting our Brew Train, I’ll be encouraging our own staff to get involved in Brew Monday by hosting an internal drop-in session on January 15 so that together, we can turn this date into something fun.”

Head of Samaritans rail programme, Olivia Cayley, added: “We’re so grateful to the rail industry for their support of Brew Monday again this year. We want everyone to know that you are never alone and even small moments of human connection like this can play a big role in helping people who are currently struggling.