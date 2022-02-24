Body found near Flitwick Moor in search for missing Silsoe man

David with his wife Stacey on their wedding day

A body has been found in the search for a missing man from Silsoe,

Police searching for missing David Bellas, 33, found a body yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, February 23) on land near Flitwick Moor.

David had been reported missing on Tuesday, having last been seen on Friday (February 18).

His next of kin have been updated, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

It is thought David may have been involved in a collision in nearby Ivel Way, Flitwick, on Friday and investigations are ongoing.

Specialist officers have been sent to the scene.

In a tribute, his family said: “David was a loving husband to Stacey, a greatly missed son, brother and doting father. Unfortunately, the world will never be the same without you.

“He was the best daddy to two beautiful children, Charlie (three) and Sophia (two next week). There's a massive hole in all of our hearts, and you'll always be missed.”

Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of David at this time.

“Our enquiries into the collision are ongoing, and we would still like to hear from anyone in the area at the time or who witnessed the collision which happened at around 5.30pm on Friday, or who may have dash cam footage.”