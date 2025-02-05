Body of ‘very thin’ German Shepherd dumped on country lane near Luton

Charity logo. Picture: RSPCA

A dead dog was found dumped on the side of a country road near Luton and the RSPCA wants answers about the death.

The body of the German Shepherd dog was found with a bin bag over his head on the edge of a field in the village of Lilley, at around 2.30pm on January 26.

The member of the public who made the grisly discovery said there were plastic gloves and a disinfectant bottle nearby.

The charity said the dog, an adult male, was in a poor condition and was very thin, but there was no obvious cause of death.

The dog was microchipped but since it was an overseas chip, the information of the owner could not be traced.

RSPCA Inspector Lauren Bailey said: “It must have been very upsetting for the member of the public to find this dog and we are grateful to them for removing the body and taking him to a vet.

“While the vet could not find any obvious signs of a cause of death the dog was very thin and had signs of muscle wastage. The circumstances in which the dog was found was also suspicious.

“We do not believe the dog had been at the location for very long and so we are appealing for information to see if anyone saw someone in the area on January 26.

“If anyone recognises the dog’s description, or is currently searching for this dog, I’d ask them to contact me on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident number. 01435811.”