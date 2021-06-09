Bollywood movie company to set up new UK studios in Luton

The former International Wine Centre will be transformed into a Bollywood Studio

A major Bollywood movie company is setting up UK studios in Luton after agreeing a deal to let a warehouse.

Bunny and Divi Entertainment Ltd has signed a 20-year lease on The International Wine Centre unit, on Dallow Road industrial estate in Luton.

The 43,154 sq ft warehouse was acquired last year by a private investor in an off-market deal brokered by Eamon Kennedy, executive partner at property consultants Kirkby Diamond.

The new owner then instructed the company to market the property for let.

Eamon said: “Attracting such a successful movie production company to Luton is a major coup and we are excited to see how the business develops once it has settled in its new headquarters.

“Bunny and Divi’s studios will generate skilled and creative job opportunities in a booming sector and we are pleased to have played our part in bringing them to Bedfordshire, to an excellent warehouse in a first class location.”

The high bay warehouse offers two-storey office accommodation and is located adjacent to junctions 10 and 11 of the M1 motorway.

Nearby occupiers include B&Q, Tradepoint, Aldi, Hertz and Screwfix.