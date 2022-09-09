Book of condolence opened by Luton Borough Council with flag flown at half-mast
‘It was a privilege and an honour to host Her Majesty in Luton on a number of occasions and we join the nation in mourning this loss’
By Olga Norford
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:15 pm
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:15 pm
A Book of condolence will be opened at Luton Town Hall from 9am Saturday, September 10, following the death of the Queen at Balmoral yesterday.
People will also be able to pay their respects by signing books of condolence at various other locations across the county, including the main reception areas at Central Bedfordshire Council (Priory House) and Bedford Borough Council. Offices at council buildings will remain open from 8am to 5pm until the day after the funeral.
Flags will be flown at half-mast on appropriate buildings during the mourning period.