Boomtrix is coming to Smyths Toy Store in Luton

Put your extreme bouncing skills to the test when Boomtrix comes to Smyths Toy Store in Luton on Saturday, September 7.

Boomtrix from Vivid will be at the toy store in Chaul End Lane Retail Park, Luton, from 10am till 2pm.

A specially trained Boomtrix X-treme expert will be on hand to demonstrate how to design and create your own series of marble challenges by placing towers, mini-trampolines, stunt rings and a goal to create mind-blowing obstacles.

Shoppers can experience the thrill of building challenges and then bounce the ball to make the coolest stunts with your track.

Boomtrix is suitable for children aged over eight and is available from Smyths Toy store and online.