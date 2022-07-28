Brain Tumour Buddies join Bucks and Beds canal-side Walk of Hope

The 11-mile Walk of Hope, along the Grand Union Canal from The Three Locks pub in Stoke Hammond to The Grove Lock pub near Leighton Buzzard and back again, takes place on Saturday, September 24.

Brain Tumour Buddies, run by Chris Brown, is a support group of around 13 members which keeps in touch via WhatsApp and meets up once a month.

Chris, who started the group after a cancer event in Aylesbury, said: “It’s a fantastic group; we’re like a family that shares our problems and our good news. It’s so nice to be with other people in the same situation who know what it’s like to be living with this dreadful disease.

Join the Brain Tumour Buddies canal-side Walk of Hope on September 24

Chris 28, of Chesham, was diagnosed with a cancerous mixed germ cell tumour (GCT) in May 2012.

He underwent a successful craniotomy but a subsequent scan revealed he had a second tumour, later identified as a pineal germinoma.

Chris, whose ordeal was featured in a BBC 2 documentary Brain Doctors then underwent a biopsy for his second tumour followed by radiotherapy and Gamma Knife surgery.

He has since married his wife Ruth, has a four-year-old daughter Bethany and, although his tumour causes him extreme fatigue, it has remained stable for 10 years.

He added: “I’m extremely happy but very tired. I support Brain Tumour Research and its Walk of Hope, which I last did five years ago, because I don’t want anyone else to go through what I have.”

The Grand Union Canal Walk of Hope is an easy, family and dog-friendly walk but participants will need to be able to cross the locks. It is possible to finish at the halfway point but anyone doing this will need to arrange transport back to their car.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “This canal-side walk is an old Brain Tumour Research favourite and I would encourage anyone who is able to take part to do so. Not only is it a great social outdoor event but fundraising for it is a great way to support the work we do.