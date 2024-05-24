Brave Luton burns survivor Shamiam stars at uni film premiere
The 21-year-old – who came to this country for life-saving surgery after being severely burned in a house fire as a baby – was part of the team that made Heaven Knows, a short film nominated for sound production.
The star-studded event was attended by several industry VIPS, including Four Weddings and a Funeral director Mike Newell, Stanley Kubrick executive producer Jan Harlan and renowned cinematographer Doug Milsome.
Vision Festival was created 15 years ago by the university’s deputy head of screen department Howard Berry.
This year 13 films were premiered at the Odyssey in St Albans covering a wide range of subjects with an award-winning documentary about cannabis oil among them.
There were 92 students in the final year of the BA (Hons) in Film and Television Production.
Howard said he was extremely proud of all they’d achieved and that the way they’d mastered various aspects of their craft was brilliant.
He added: “Next year there will be more studio space in Hertfordshire than there is in Hollywood and the industry has identified a skills shortage of 27,000 – which is a great opportunity for our graduates."
Principal lecturer Andrew Parker was also fulsome in his praise of the students whom he called ‘inspirational.’
He said: "This year they’ve produced some exceptional work. I’ve been very impressed by their maturity, their ability to investigate for documentaries and to tell a story across a wide range of subjects to appeal to a broad audience.”
And he added he was in awe of Shamiam’s achievements, describing her as a hard worker always determined to do her best.
After the premiere Shamiam, her mum Tahira and Aunt Farzana were treated to tea at St Michael’s Manor.
Food and beverage manager Karan Kaul presented the young star with a slice of Battenberg cake on a plate decorated with gold chocolate spelling out ‘Congratulations.’
She will graduate in September and is hoping to find a job where she can use her newly acquired skills.
