Pride in Luton is set to pay tribute to murdered 16-year-old Brianna Ghey as it reminds the LGBTQ+ community it’s here to help.

Brianna Ghey was fatally stabbed on Saturday in Warrington Park, Cheshire. Following her death, Pride in Luton will be holding a moment of remembrance at a social event on Saturday (February 18), from 1pm - 4pm at the Hat Factory Arts Centre, Bute Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Pride in Luton has said: “the murder of a trans teenager will have left many in the LGBTQ+ questioning if they are safe in the UK. The transphobic hatred that has been stirred up by those in power has left people feeling scared, vulnerable, and even more concerned for their safety. The wider LGBTQ+ community is shocked and saddened by the senseless loss of life, taken far too young and for no apparent reason, although Cheshire police have confirmed it was a targeted attack, they have stopped short of calling it a hate crime.

A police officer stands next to floral tributes at the entrance to Linear Park where 16-year-old Brianna Ghey was found with multiple stab wounds on a path in Culcheth (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“Everyone should have the right to live their lives safely and freely, being who they are without fear of intimidation, attack, or being murdered.”

Kelsie Holdstock, chairperson of Pride in Luton, said: "We have seen time and time again attacks in the media, by politicians and from celebrities on the Trans and wider LGBTQ+ community. People are hurting. Sticks and stones do break bone, but also words hurt. They create an environment where people don't feel safe. This rhetoric must stop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We know the wider LGBTQ+ community is in shock at this loss of life. We want people to know Pride in Luton is here to support you. Please reach out if you need to talk to us. We will be celebrating Brianna Ghey's life at our next social event on Saturday. We invite the community to join us."