Brianna Ghey murder: Pride in Luton set to host event to support LGBTQ+ community after fatal stabbing of trans teen
Pride in Luton will be holding a celebration of her life as it reminds community it’s there to support them
Pride in Luton is set to pay tribute to murdered 16-year-old Brianna Ghey as it reminds the LGBTQ+ community it’s here to help.
Brianna Ghey was fatally stabbed on Saturday in Warrington Park, Cheshire. Following her death, Pride in Luton will be holding a moment of remembrance at a social event on Saturday (February 18), from 1pm - 4pm at the Hat Factory Arts Centre, Bute Street.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Pride in Luton has said: “the murder of a trans teenager will have left many in the LGBTQ+ questioning if they are safe in the UK. The transphobic hatred that has been stirred up by those in power has left people feeling scared, vulnerable, and even more concerned for their safety. The wider LGBTQ+ community is shocked and saddened by the senseless loss of life, taken far too young and for no apparent reason, although Cheshire police have confirmed it was a targeted attack, they have stopped short of calling it a hate crime.
“Everyone should have the right to live their lives safely and freely, being who they are without fear of intimidation, attack, or being murdered.”
Kelsie Holdstock, chairperson of Pride in Luton, said: "We have seen time and time again attacks in the media, by politicians and from celebrities on the Trans and wider LGBTQ+ community. People are hurting. Sticks and stones do break bone, but also words hurt. They create an environment where people don't feel safe. This rhetoric must stop.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We know the wider LGBTQ+ community is in shock at this loss of life. We want people to know Pride in Luton is here to support you. Please reach out if you need to talk to us. We will be celebrating Brianna Ghey's life at our next social event on Saturday. We invite the community to join us."
Pride in Luton hosted Luton’s first Pride festival in June of 2022, and went on to host several other key events for the LGBTQ+ community in the town. Events included the ‘Big Gay Family Picnic’ (Stockwood Discovery Centre) and a visit to the UK’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ museum (Queer Britain in London).