The King in Luton this morning - Photo MJS Photography

Michael Shearer and his partner Shane were in the crowds as the King pulled into Luton town centre this morning.

And it’s not the first time Michael has met with the King, they shared a reminiscence of when they last met when Michael was delivering goods for the private jet company he then worked for to an airport where the then Prince of Wales was catching a flight.

"He acknowledged me and moved on,” said Michael. “It was brilliant meeting him.”