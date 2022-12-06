‘Brilliant’ to meet King says Luton photographer
A Luton photographer has shared the moment he shook hands with King Charles during a visit to the town today.
Michael Shearer and his partner Shane were in the crowds as the King pulled into Luton town centre this morning.
And it’s not the first time Michael has met with the King, they shared a reminiscence of when they last met when Michael was delivering goods for the private jet company he then worked for to an airport where the then Prince of Wales was catching a flight.
"He acknowledged me and moved on,” said Michael. “It was brilliant meeting him.”
The King was meeting local community groups and volunteers in the town hall, and took time to meet with wellwishers who had waited to meet him. He then spent time at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara where he met volunteers and local school children, before travelling to Luton Airport for a trip on the Luton Dart and to meet with workers at the airport.