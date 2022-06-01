Britain's Got Talent: Dane Bates Collective featuring Leighton Buzzard dancer in semi finals tonight

Daisy-Leigh Reynolds, 12, is part of the Dane Bates Collective which wowed judges earlier this year and received four “yes” votes from Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

The group performed a World War Two themed routine in January, while tonight's piece will tell a story about one of the dancers.

Daisy, who used to attend the Leanne Hughes Theatre School, said: "I’m so proud to be part of the Dane Bates Collective. Dane is just the best mentor and teacher and I just want to make him proud.

Left image: Daisy-Leigh pictured in action (far right). Right image: Daisy-Leigh with her dance team talking to the judges (to the right of the performer in the yellow dress). Dane Bates Collective/ITV

"I’m so excited to perform again in front of the judges and I would absolutely love to make the finals with my amazing team and hopefully perform at the Royal Variety Show.

"It’s like a dream at the moment."

Daisy-Leigh, a former pupil at Dovery Down Lower School, now trains with the Dane Bates Collective, Blommaert Ballet School, and the Hannah Marie Dance Academy Tring.

Daisy-Leigh, and right, the reaction from David Walliams. Images: Dane Bates Collective/ITV.

She is also delighted to be enrolling at the Sylvia Young Theatre School, London, from September.

Daisy-Leigh's mum, Emma, said: "I am just bursting with pride for Daisy and her team and Dane. It’s just wonderful to reach this stage of the process after all the hard work they have put into it.

"Daisy is an unbelievably hard worker and I can’t even describe how proud I feel."

To enter the talent show, Dane had to submit a first round video submission, before the group performed in front of the judges on January 16, receiving four yes's.

"And it’s been a waiting game since then to find out if they'd made the semi finals!" added Emma.

Daisy-Leigh now lives in Toddington has dreams to one day work for a ballet/contemporary company. She would also love to perform in New York City with the infamous ‘Rockettes’ in Radio City.

You can watch Daisy-Leigh and the Dane Bates Collective performing in the live semi final tonight (June 1) on ITV 1 from 8pm until 10pm.