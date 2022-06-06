IMD Legion in action at Britain's Got Talent

Taesha Thomas, aged 13, performed in the last of the live Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals on Friday, with Newham-based street dance crew IMD Legion, after scoring four yeses from the judges for their breath-taking audition early in the 15th season of the show.

Speaking before the show Taesha said: “I am so thrilled that we’ve been selected to go through to the BGT semi-finals and cannot wait to perform for the judges again, in front of a live audience, on live TV! It’s going to be an amazing experience.”

The group had been firm favourites to make it through the the final but were pipped at the post by a comedian and an environmentalist.

IMD Legion returned to Britain’s Got Talent this year with a 30-strong crew of dancers aged between 11 and 35, to take another shot at making the finals after narrowly missing out on a place in the final in 2015.

IMD Legion founder and CEO, Omar Ansah-Awuah, said: “It’s been fantastic to perform again on BGT, the world’s biggest talent show, and I could not be more proud of my team and my dancers for making the semi-finals again. After missing out on a place in the final in 2015 by just a fraction of votes, we put everything into our audition and have been working tirelessly to bring a powerful new performance to the live semi-finals that will wow the judges!”