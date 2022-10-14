BT Group staff in Luton took part in a new wave of strike action, joined last week by 999 emergency call handlers, in a row over pay.

They joined the picket line outside the Openreach depot in Waller Avenue, Luton, on Monday with further strike action planned on October 20 and 24.

Up to 30,000 Openreach engineers and 10,000 BT call centre workers have supported the strike action which began in July.

The dispute centres on workers opposing the imposition of ‘an incredibly low flat-rate’ pay rise.

Richard Abbiss, branch secretary of the EWU (Communication Workers Union), said: “It was a pretty good turnout and we got a lot of support both from members of the public honking their car horns and representatives from other trade unions.

“We have also spoken to and got backing from Luton MPs Rachel Hopkins and Sarah Owen.

“Members feel aggrieved because we had a pay rise imposed on us. We were all key workers and worked throughout Covid. The company did well financially during this time but this was not reflected in the pay offer.”

Earlier this year, BT implemented a £1,500 per year pay increase, described as a ‘dramatic real-terms pay cut’.

And BT Group bosses warned that “the goodwill of workers had run dry”, as a new wave of October strikes in BT Group would include 999 emergency call handlers with possible disruption to emergency services as a result.

In previous BT strikes, it was agreed to exempt these workers.

CWU General Secretary, Dave Ward, said: “This decision was not taken lightly, but our union’s repeated attempts to initiate discussions was declined by a management who clearly believe they are above negotiating a fair deal for people who make massive profits for them.

“999 operators are using foodbanks, they’re worried about the bills and are being stretched to the limit.

“BT management clearly has no appreciation of their workers’ value – but this union does, and we will keep on fighting this company’s attempt to plunge its workers into even further hardship.”