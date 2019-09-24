Buckinghamshire County Council make A418 safe for drivers after the road partially collapsed

Road users can now use the A418 north of Rowsham after the road partially collapsed on Saturday.

The A418 begins at a roundabout with the A4146 just north of Ascott, near Leighton Buzzard and runs south as a single carriageway through Wing to Aylesbury.

Transport for Buckinghamshire is aware of the partially collapsed road on the A418.

A spokesperson for Buckinghamshire County Council said: "Following the initial report on Saturday, the road has been made safe and road users are able to travel over it as long as they proceed carefully as indicated by the road signs.

"The road in question has been scheduled for work as part of our Capital Maintenance Programme.

"Investigation work to identify the existing constructions of the road and to help us understand why certain locations are deteriorating has now been completed.

"The results of this investigation, and other on-site testing, are currently being assessed.

"Once the assessment has been concluded, we will be able to confirm our plans to rectify the areas of deterioration.

"Prior to any work taking place, our maintenance team will be ensuring the safety of road users is a priority and any maintenance work that is required will be carried out in line with current working practices."