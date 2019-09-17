Buffalo wings from Luton’s Chicken George are a winner at Wingfest

Staff at Chicken George in Luton are celebrating after winning a trophy at Wingfest in London.

The takeaway on Hitchin Road won the People’s Vote for the Buffalo Wings at Europe’s largest chicken wing festival.

Chris with 2 of the team from Wingfest, Jahmaine Freckleton and Emily Bavister

The event attracted more than 30 different street food traders, restaurants and BBQ teams. Chicken George also came second in the People’s Vote for the Wild Wings.

Chicken George has been serving the people of Luton since 1985 and four years ago Chris Cheah took over from his dad.

He said: “It was great to win at Wingfest, one of the biggest wing festivals in Europe.

“We competed against a lot of big traders from London; it feels great to put Luton on the map. I feel very proud, especially winning the People’s Vote, they are the ones we want to impress.”

Chicken George won the People's Vote for the Buffalo Wings

London Wingfest was held at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8, with more than 8,000 people attending the weekend.