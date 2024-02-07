Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Borough Council has issued building notices as a man living in a flooded flat claims “nothing has been done” to help him.

George Martin has lived in his rented flat for seven years. It flooded in October after a spell of bad weather. He says that his estate agent, Bedfordshire Accommodation Bureau, has not fixed the issue, leaving him to live out of one room. In recent weeks, the ceiling in the flat’s communal hallway has also fallen through.

Mr Martin has confirmed he has been offered alternative accommodation but insists it was unsuitable.

The damage both inside and outside the flat. Picture: George Martin

He said: “I just feel like nothing is been done. I know the council is doing their bit and trying to get it sorted but I can’t go to the toilet without getting dripped on.

“Everything in the kitchen is damaged, I can't put food in there anymore as it drips and gets them wet. It’s disgusting."

Images seen by Luton News show bubbling wallpaper, water dripping through the light fittings, buckets on the floors and the sky peeking through the gaping hole in the roof. The flooding issue has also destroyed his late parents’ belongings. George explained: “All my stuff in there is damaged, it’s sentimental stuff so that's not something you can easily replace.”

A Luton Borough Council spokesperson said: “We’re deeply concerned to hear of the problems experienced by Mr Martin. We understand that alternative accommodation has been offered to him on several occasions (including recently) by Bedfordshire Accommodation Bureau, but unfortunately he has refused it, saying he wishes to stay where he is.

“The council is committed to ensuring that private tenants in the town are able to live in good quality accommodation. To that end, we have served two building notices on the owner of the property to get it up to the required standard.

“We are aware of the collapsed ceiling in the communal area outside Mr Martin’s flat and have been informed that it was due to an overflow in the flat and not attributed to the leak in the roof.

"The owner of the building has previously employed tradespeople to carry out repairs. However, as the matter has not been resolved, the council is now arranging to undertake the works by default, as soon as possible.”

Bedfordshire Accommodation Bureau was contacted for a comment.