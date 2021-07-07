Building work on new homes accelerates in Luton

Building new homes accelerated in Luton at the start of the year

Building work on new homes in Luton accelerated at the start of the year, figures reveal.

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data shows work was completed on 280 homes in the area in 2020-21 – 50 more than the 230 finished the previous year.

Building work also began on 100 homes – although that was70 fewer than the 170 in 2019-20.

Across England, 49,470 homes were completed in the first quarter of the year – the highest number for any quarter in more than 20 years and a 4% increase compared to the last three months of 2020.

During the same period, work began on 46,010 homes – a 7% increase on the previous quarter.

The Home Builders Federation says demand for new build homes is extremely strong nationally, and wants to see the Government continuing to invest in the industry.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman, said: "The industry is looking to deliver further increases in supply that have seen output double in recent years.

"As well as addressing the social need for more housing, increasing supply creates jobs, generates investment in local economies and delivers improvements to infrastructure and amenities that benefits both new and existing residents.