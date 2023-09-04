News you can trust since 1891
Bury Park Community Centre which used to be a McDonald's celebrates 25th anniversary

The building was redeveloped for the community
By Natalie Cummings
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:54 BST

A community centre in Bury Park celebrated a landmark anniversary.

Luton West Indian Community Association (WICA) held a celebration for Bury Park Community Resource Centre in Dunstable Road on Thursday (August 31).

Formerly a McDonald’s restaurant, the vacant building was secured and redeveloped for community use 25 years ago.

Bury Park Community Centre celebrated its 25th anniversaryBury Park Community Centre celebrated its 25th anniversary
Neville White MBE, chair of WICA and a former Luton councillor, was a key figure in the development of the building. He was surprised and delighted on the day with a big thank you from the community users.

Hosted by Well Being Lunch Club chef Pedro Rowe, attendees were treated to baked chicken, red brim, salmon, stewed chicken, rice ‘n’ peas, mixed vegetables, and dumplings.

Members also spoke to the audience about what the centre meant to them, including Cllr Jacquie Burnett and Merna Ellis from Panzy’s Kitchen. A good day was enjoyed by all who attended, and members look forward to the upcoming 30 year milestone.

