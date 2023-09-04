A community centre in Bury Park celebrated a landmark anniversary.

Luton West Indian Community Association (WICA) held a celebration for Bury Park Community Resource Centre in Dunstable Road on Thursday (August 31).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Formerly a McDonald’s restaurant, the vacant building was secured and redeveloped for community use 25 years ago.

Bury Park Community Centre celebrated its 25th anniversary

Neville White MBE, chair of WICA and a former Luton councillor, was a key figure in the development of the building. He was surprised and delighted on the day with a big thank you from the community users.

Hosted by Well Being Lunch Club chef Pedro Rowe, attendees were treated to baked chicken, red brim, salmon, stewed chicken, rice ‘n’ peas, mixed vegetables, and dumplings.