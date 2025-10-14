Bus catches fire in Luton

By Neil Shefferd
Published 14th Oct 2025, 10:33 BST
Firefighters were called to a blaze involving a single-decker bus in Luton on Saturday October 11
Firefighters were called to a blaze involving a single-decker bus in Luton on Saturday October 11
A bus was damaged after catching fire in Luton on Saturday, October 11.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident on Bristol Road at around 1.15pm, with a 38-seat single decker bus catching fire.

The fire service confirmed there were no passengers onboard at the time of the incident, which was caused by a fault with one of the buses at the depot.

The fire service said the vehicle was 25 per cent damaged by the blaze, which was started accidentally.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and small tools to extinguish the fire.

