Bus catches fire in Luton

Firefighters were called to a blaze involving a single-decker bus in Luton on Saturday October 11

A bus was damaged after catching fire in Luton on Saturday, October 11.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident on Bristol Road at around 1.15pm, with a 38-seat single decker bus catching fire.

The fire service confirmed there were no passengers onboard at the time of the incident, which was caused by a fault with one of the buses at the depot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire service said the vehicle was 25 per cent damaged by the blaze, which was started accidentally.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and small tools to extinguish the fire.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.